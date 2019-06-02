WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Florida lawmaker called for the father of a Parkland shooting victim to be ejected during a Capitol Hill hearing on a bill requiring background checks for all firearms purchases.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican who represents District 1 in the Panhandle, sought to have the father ejected from a House hearing on HR 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, on Wednesday.

Gaetz claimed building a wall along the border with Mexico would be more effective than background checks.

He cited: "the pain and anguish and sense of loss at the hands of illegal aliens. HR8 would not have stopped any of the circumstances I raised, but a wall, a barrier on the southern border may have, and that's what we're fighting for."

That's when Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas stood up and shouted.

The chairman of the committee, Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, told the audience to restrain from commenting while members were speaking.

Gaetz continued speaking, saying the issue was not "the firearm, but that we have a system that allows people to come here violently."

That brought on another outburst. The chairman called for order.

Then, Democratic Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island interjected, asking if there was a rule that "prevents a member of Congress from reciting false statements in a committee hearing that are unsupported by the evidence? ... Or are members of Congress just entitled to make things up in support of specious arguments?"

There was a round of applause from the gathered audience.

Nadler again reminded the audience to refrain from commenting and demonstrating.

GOP Rep. Chris Collins of New York then objected, saying Cicilline's question was "unparliamentary" because he was questioning the honesty of Gaetz's words. Nadler said Cicilline's point of order was "not well taken," but it was not a direct accusation -- it was a question about the rules.

Collins then said it was usual procedure to escort disruptive members of the audience to be escorted out.

Nadler said the rules give him the option to eject audience members, but he preferred not to.

Gaetz then asked if there was a process that allowed committee members when "the very same people are repeatedly interrupting the time of the members, that those people will be asked to depart the committee?"

As he spoke, he repeatedly pointed to Oliver, who shouted back at Gaetz.

Nadler said if Oliver repeated the statement, he would be removed.

Gaetz then finished his statement, calling it "deeply troubling to me and hurtful" that Cicilline would imply he was lying "as I share the experiences of people who lost sons and daughters, who've lost friends and neighbors at the hands of violent illegal aliens who have illegally acquire firearms."

