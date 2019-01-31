WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Florida lawmaker is behind an effort to permanently ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption.

GOP Rep. Vern Buchannan is co-sponsoring with fellow Republican Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky the Safeguard American Food Exports Act, which would prohibit exporting live horses to Mexico and Canada for overseas sale.

Buchanan's office said even though there is a ban in place, it is temporary and subject to annual review. He wants to make it permanent.

The lawmaker also says more than 100,000 horses are exported to Canada and Mexico for humans to eat, and more than 90 percent of those horses were healthy.

Buchanan said SAFE Act has been endorsed by the Humane Society, the Animal Welfare Institute, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Return to Freedom and Animal Wellness Action.

