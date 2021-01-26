Florida lawmakers announce legislation to hold 'big tech,' China accountable

Details of the legislation are set to be discussed at a news conference Tuesday at noon.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Two Florida lawmakers say they plan to file legislation to hold "big tech" and China accountable for discrimination and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.

Representative Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) and Senator Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) plan to discuss details of the legislation at a news conference Tuesday at noon on the steps of the Old Capitol in Tallahassee, according to a release.

The release says the legislation set to be filed by Rep. Fine and Sen. Gruters aims to hold big tech giants including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple and Amazon accountable for "one-sided viewpoint discrimination of conservatives."

And, the legislation aims to hold China accountable for its part in "originating and then misleading the world regarding the severity of the COVID-19 crisis," the release stated.

More details are set to be released at the news conference.