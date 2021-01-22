Pair of Florida lawmakers introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana

Under the measures, adults 21 or older would be allowed to purchase products.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A pair of Florida lawmakers introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana across the state.

Sen. Jeff Brandes from Pinellas County, and Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith introduced SB 710 and HB 343 this week.

The measures would allow adults 21 and over to purchase a certain amount of marijuana without a medical marijuana card. The bills would also create a regulated market for marijuana cultivation and retail.

Under the bills, adults would be allowed to buy 2.5 ounces of marijuana or a cannabis product with no more than 2 grams of THC.