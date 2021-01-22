Pair of Florida lawmakers introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A pair of Florida lawmakers introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana across the state.
Sen. Jeff Brandes from Pinellas County, and Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith introduced SB 710 and HB 343 this week.
The measures would allow adults 21 and over to purchase a certain amount of marijuana without a medical marijuana card. The bills would also create a regulated market for marijuana cultivation and retail.
Under the bills, adults would be allowed to buy 2.5 ounces of marijuana or a cannabis product with no more than 2 grams of THC.
- Florida surgeon general orders vaccine providers to ensure recipients live in the state
- Senate could get Trump impeachment articles Friday
- How could some of President Biden's top campaign promises impact Florida?
- 10 facts about Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president
- Third stimulus check: When could you get $1,400 now that Biden is officially the president?
- How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter