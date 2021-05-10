Tampa Bay leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to veto energy preemption bill

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay leaders are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a piece of legislation they say could prevent municipalities from switching to renewable energy.
Rep. Kathy Castor and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman will be joined by climate and energy leaders Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a virtual news conference to discuss the matter.
The bill, HB 919, was sent to the governor's desk on Monday, April 26, after a 27-13 vote by senators. The piece of legislation prohibits counties from creating or enforcing policies that restrict types of fuel sources.
Opponents of the bill say it would prevent local governments from seeking renewable energy sources and reaching clean energy goals.
Local leaders say the legislation has "vague and broad language that could prevent municipalities from transitioning to clean renewable energy, effectively undoing their 100% clean energy resolutions," according to a release.
