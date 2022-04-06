Florida lawmaker wants to introduce legislation making gender-affirming treatment illegal for minors

The potential bill would make providing a minor gender-affirming medication or surgery "felony child abuse punishable by prison/loss of medical license."

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida representative took to Twitter Monday morning to declare that he intends to introduce legislation making it a felony to provide gender-affirming treatments to minors.

In his tweet, Florida Rep. Randy Fine (R–Brevard County) said he would draft the legislation for the state's next legislative session. Fine said the potential bill would make providing a minor gender-affirming medication or surgery "felony child abuse punishable by prison/loss of medical license."

"No child should be put in the position of making life-altering decisions before they are of the age of majority," Fine wrote, in part.

I've had enough. Next session, I will shepherd legislation to make it illegal to provide drugs or surgery to a minor for “gender assignment." Will make it felony child abuse punishable by prison/loss of medical license. This legislation would not affect mental counseling. — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 4, 2022

10 Tampa Bay reached out to Equality Florida for a statement on Rep. Fine's tweet, to which the group responded:

"Representative Fine has exposed the lie that the legislature's relentless attacks on LGBTQ families and kids has anything to do with parental rights. He, like Governor DeSantis, doesn’t care about the rights of parents to do what’s best for their children. They do not care about science or improving health outcomes for vulnerable kids. They believe that they know better than parents and doctors in Florida and are willing to use the power of the state government to impose their will and insert politicians into those roles."

Last year, the American Medical Association (AMA) urged governors to "oppose state legislation that would prohibit medically necessary gender transition-related care for minor patients, calling such efforts 'a dangerous intrusion into the practice of medicine.'"

The AMA wrote in a letter that "decisions about medical care belong within the sanctity of the patient-physician relationship." Read the full letter here.