This Week in Politics: Florida's legislative session comes to a close

We're wrapping up all the political happenings in Florida this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This Week in Politics…it’s almost time to put a lid on Florida’s 2023 Legislative Session. Friday marks Day 60 and lawmakers are poised to tie up some loose ends, give approval to the budget and gavel out.

The takeaways: The Republican super-majorities in each chamber helped Gov. Ron DeSantis check off several of his priorities, delivering what he considers legislative “wins” over the past two months. Things like the 6-week abortion ban, permitless carry, controversial LGBTQ-related measures and changes to the death penalty to name a few.

What’s left: There is only one thing lawmakers must pass every year, the state budget. This week leaders in both chambers reached an agreement on a proposed $117 billion spending plan, a little more expensive than the governor’s proposal earlier this year. Friday they will likely give final approval to the plan after a “72-hour cooling period.”

The state is doing well when it comes to seeing a boost in revenue and the proposal includes things praised by both sides, like raises for state workers and teachers, hundreds of millions of dollars for workforce housing and a boost in spending on hurricane recovery.

The budget also helps build up the state’s rainy-day fund.

Tax breaks? On Friday, lawmakers will also consider a number of tax breaks, to the tune of $2.7 billion in total. It includes permanent sales tax exemptions on purchases of toddler and baby products, and hygiene products.

The plan also expands temporary tax breaks on several other things. After budget approval, the governor can veto parts of spending plans.