A man in Arcadia, Florida has started a GoFundMe to raise money for support tunnels under President Trump's proposed wall.

263 people have raised just over $3,000 in eight days. The fundraiser's creator set a goal of $150 Million.

Rigo Torres, the creator, says, "To the thousands of people raising money for a wall... I'm raising money to supply tunnel builders with shovels... I'm sure we won't need the $150,000,000 but in all reality who gives a s---... let's see how much I can raise."

Earlier this month, a pro-wall GoFundMe was also created in Florida. It's headline states, "We The People Will Fund The Wall," and has earned more than $18 million from almost 300 thousand donors.

In the next sentence of his GoFundMe page, Torres claims, "actually I'd donate to ACLU."

ACLU is the American Civil Liberties Union which is focused on "defending and preserving the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States."