Florida lawmakers approve 1-month gas tax break in October

Lawmakers chose October for the tax holiday, citing fewer tourists on the road.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the past couple of days, gas prices across Florida have reached new highs, though some short-term relief at the pump could come later this year in October.

State lawmakers agreed to a one-month, $200 million gas tax break paid for by federal stimulus money Wednesday night, the Orlando Sentinel reports. This tax break would fall a month before Gov. Ron DeSantis faces re-election with other politicians.

The proposal still needs approval from the governor.

Lawmakers chose October to get rid of Florida's 26.5 cents per gallon gas tax, citing the month as having fewer tourists on the road, according to the Naples Daily News.

“Our goal was to make sure Floridians were able to have as much access to the $200 million reduction,” said Rep. Jay Trumbull, the House’s budget chief, according to the Sentinel.

But there also could be some political benefits behind this break. DeSantis has said he wanted to use $1 billion in federal aid to cover a five-month gas tax break that would start in July, the Naples Daily News reports.

Legislative leaders, who were cautious about the idea, said, "they weren't eager to use so many dollars on a break that would also help out-of-state drivers."

This idea isn't new.

Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

“In the past several days, we have seen gas prices skyrocket to historic levels,” Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican running for governor, said in a memo seeking co-sponsors for the legislation. “We must do all that we can to address this now at the state government level and offer our support to hard-working families.”

With all of this going on, people continue to look for ways to save even just a little money at the pump.

For some, using their vehicle is their only viable option -- biking, walking, carpooling, public transit or buying a new, more efficient vehicle are non-starters.

One simple way to make a difference now is to make sure your current vehicle is properly maintained and that you're driving it in a way to maximize fuel efficiency.

Improper tire inflation can affect your vehicle's miles-per-gallon. The U.S. Department of Energy says that for every 1-PSI drop in pressure, your gas mileage can drop by 0.4%.

The tire itself will likely say what the maximum PSI is, but not what the optimum pressure is for your vehicle. Check your owner's manual or inside the driver's side door panel to find the recommended PSI.