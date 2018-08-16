Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner sent a letter to U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, telling the lawmaker he has "a responsibility" to share any classified information he has about Russian election hacking.

"Your recent comments that 'Russians are in Florida's elections records' and that they have 'already penetrated certain counties in the state and now have free rein to move about' without any evidence to support such a claim is deeply troubling," the letter says, which was co-signed by Paul Lux, president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections.

Letter to Sen. Nelson by 10News WTSP on Scribd

Detzner and Lux said they "respectfully request" a response from Nelson by Friday.

Election officials have maintained the state electoral system is secure despite Nelson's claims.

On Aug. 9, Nelson released a letter signed by himself and fellow Florida Senator Marco Rubio citing Senate Intelligence Committee findings that Russian hackers accessed voter databases and the possibility that additional activity “has not yet been uncovered.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP