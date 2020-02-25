ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A proposal before Florida state lawmakers would let parents pull their child out of any class if they disagree with the subject material being taught that day.

Supporters of SB 1634—dubbed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights”—say it’s necessary because it explicitly clarifies the rights parents already should have under state law.

Critics argue allowing parents to opt their child out of anything with which they disagree—morally, religiously, sexually or otherwise—could create a slippery slope. Parents already have the right to opt their children out of courses like sex ed if it is against their views.

“This bill, as written, allows a line-item veto on any curriculum of any kind,” said Joe Saunders, the senior political director with Equality Florida.

Saunders provided a scenario in which a religiously conservative parent would be able to object to a civics lesson including any mention of LGBTQ individuals, or a Holocaust denier being able to keep their child out of any history lesson on the matter.

Terry Kemple, with the ‘Protect our Children’ Project, pushed back on that suggestion.

“Parents should have that right,” Kemple said. “Parents are the ones who are ultimately responsible for the education of their kids.”

The proposal also includes language that schools must disclose all of a child’s “important information” to their parents. LGBTQ advocates, in particular, worry that kind of requirement could include information a student might confide to a counselor or teacher about their sexuality.

“The disclosure requirements don’t acknowledge if a LGBT young person comes out and that information is shared with a family that doesn’t support them, the harm that could cause,” Saunders said.

“While in the LGBTQ community we wish every family provided a supportive environment, we know that sometimes it’s actually what’s happening at home that can cause the most harm.”

Kemple argues it’s an example of the way the state can interfere with a child’s upbringing because it can keep a parent out of the loop.

"Right now the most prevalent thing that's really taking place in every school district is the focus on trying to indoctrinate our kids sexually,” he said. “Parents should know what’s going on with their kids.”

The bill would also bar healthcare professionals from providing any medical services to a minor—from prescribing birth control to providing mental health counseling—without their parent’s consent.

Similar proposals have come up for debate within the past year in other states like Colorado and Oklahoma, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, who filed the bill, did not respond to emails and a call from 10News asking what happens if a parent pulls a child out of a lesson and the material shows up later on a test.

The Senate bill is scheduled to go before its final committee on Feb. 26. An identical House version of the bill has passed out of committees but has not been scheduled for debate on the House floor.

RELATED: Parents’ Bill of Rights aims to give parents more control over their kids' education & healthcare

RELATED: Federal court says Florida felons don’t have to pay up before voting

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter