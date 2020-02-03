ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The presidential election season is in full swing across the United States.

Some states have already had caucuses or primaries, and many hold primaries on the same day March 3 -- Super Tuesday.

In Florida, the primary election day is March 17.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the primary:

What is the primary election?

In a primary election, voters choose their preferred candidate for a particular political part. In some states, voters of any or no political party can vote for any candidate.

Florida is a closed primary, which means voters have to be affiliated with a particular political party to vote for a candidate. In other words, during the Florida primary, Democrats vote for Democrats and Republicans vote for Republicans.

When is early voting?

March 2-15

When is the general election day?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Vote by mail

Completed ballots must be turned into a supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. March 17.

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote in the state of Florida, you must be a U.S. citizen, be a Florida resident, be at least 18 years old and not have been convicted of a felony without having your rights restored.

Apply online

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov

National Voter Registration Agency: Find information about the National Voter Registration Act, types of voter registration agencies and agency resources.

Apply by mail or in person

You can register to vote at the Florida driver's license office when you renew your license, at the tax collector's office or at a voter registration agency.

PDF copies of voter registration forms in English and Spanish

Applications are also available at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library and any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue permits.

Where can I find a sample ballot?

Some Florida counties share sample ballots of their respective websites. However, some supervisors of elections require you to put in your address to view or receive a sample ballot by email.

How can I find my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status can be found at your specific county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

Pinellas County polling places.

Pasco County polling places.

Hillsborough County polling places.

Polk County polling places.

Sarasota County polling places.

Hernando County polling places.

Citrus County polling places.

