This Week in Politics: Florida primary just days away; 20 charged with voter fraud; Warren sues DeSantis over suspension

We're wrapping up all the political happenings from the Tampa Bay area this past week.

FLORIDA, USA — This week in politics...the Florida primary is just days away, but elections aren't limited to one day anymore.

More than a million people have voted early across the state ahead of Tuesday. Early voting comes to an end in most counties Saturday, to see polling locations and what's on your ballot, take a look at our handy voter guide.

Arguably the most-watched race will be the one for the Democratic nominee for governor. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Pete) and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have been trying to separate themselves from one another while also trying to make their case on who's best suited to take on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.

10 Tampa Bay's Liz Crawford interviewed both candidates — you can watch here.

Gov. DeSantis was in New Port Richey this week to announce a push to allow veterans and first responders to help fill teachers vacancies statewide.

Later in the week the governor was in Broward County to announce criminal charges against 20 people for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

It's the first charges pressed by the state's new election police unit, which DeSantis pushed for. He says those charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.

Five of those people are being held in Hillsborough County.

Meanwhile, suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren sued DeSantis to get his job back — arguing his first amendment rights were violated.

Warren was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights

In a different court, a Florida judge blocked a portion of the "Stop WOKE" Act, pushed by DeSantis.

Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” Act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.

Let the bud flow: Legendary country music duo the Bellamy Brothers are leading a push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. We took a trip to up to their Pasco County ranch to see why.