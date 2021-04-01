Florida Rep. Brian Mast says he will not vote to certify election results

Mast joins a list of GOP representatives who say they will stand by President Donald Trump despite no evidence of voter fraud.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a tweet Sunday morning, Florida Representative Brian Mast said he will not vote to certify the election results that will confirm Joe Biden won the November presidential election.

Mast joins a list of 11 GOP senators and about 140 representatives who have vowed to stand by out-going President Donald Trump despite no evidence of voter fraud.

Mast, who represents Florida's 18th Congressional District, said, "Nancy Pelosi abused taxpayer dollars to lead a sham impeachment investigation against President Trump solely for the purpose of delegitimizing the President. Now, millions of Americans have important questions about voter fraud, but Congress refuses to conduct an investigation."

𝗜 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟲𝘁𝗵!



A Thread ⬇️ — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 3, 2021

In response to Trump’s unfounded claims of voter fraud, bipartisan election officials and Trump’s then-Attorney General William Barr have said there was no evidence of widespread fraud and the election ran smoothly.

Little is expected to change the outcome of the election. Biden is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232.

Several GOP Congress members have said they will vote to confirm Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the November 6th vote "the most consequential vote" on a call with senators this week, according to Senator Mitt Romney, who was on the call. Congress will convene on January 6 to count each state's electoral votes and reaffirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

What other people are reading right now: