Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

With the 2022 election approaching, Democrats are confronting a host of disadvantages as they work to rebuild campaign networks and try to reignite excitement in their party. There is a growing worry that big donors and the national wing of the party may consider Florida to be GOP territory after years of bruising losses.

Annette Taddeo, a Democratic state senator running for governor, said she is aware of the obstacles ahead for Florida Democrats during the party's annual strategy conference, the Associated Press reports.

"I believe and I know we can win if we create the coalition of voters that are needed to win in a state where these decisions are made by 1 percent or less," AP reports Taddeo said.

The Democratic Governor's Association maintains that Florida is a battleground state for 2022 and a spokesperson said the DGA building its general election infrastructure to include investing in "media and messaging," AP reports.

Republicans in Florida are riding the wave of consecutive wins for the party. Gov. Ron DeSantis has also gained national attention, and some popular opinions, for his "opposition to coronavirus lockdowns and mandates," the news outlet reports.