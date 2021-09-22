Florida appeals judge's ruling that struck down parts of law banning sanctuary cities

The 2019 law had been sponsored by State Sen. Joe Gruters and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody are appealing a federal judge's ruling that struck down parts of a state law banning so-called sanctuary city policies.

Back in September, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom rejected portions of the 2019 law that had prohibited local governments from helping people in the United States illegally and required municipal law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration officers.

In her recent decision, Bloom determined the law was racially motivated and that there was a lack of evidence as to why it was necessary for lowering crime.

At the time, DeSantis' office said it disagreed with Bloom's ruling and vowed to appeal. On Tuesday, Moody's office filed a notice to do just that.

The brief filing, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Florida will appeal to the Atlanta-based United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

It's important to note: Bloom's ruling didn't take issue with the whole law. In fact, as Reuters notes, it kept multiple parts – including that local police agencies have to comply when ICE asks them to detain people beyond their release dates, so federal agents can come get them.

The law was sponsored by Tampa native and State Sen. Joe Gruters, who represents the Sarasota area and chairs Florida's Republican party.

Reuters says at least 10 other states, including Texas and South Carolina, have passed similar laws that either ban sanctuary policies or halt funding to cities that try them.