Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee to resign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced she intends to resign ahead of the November midterm election.

In a letter of resignation to fellow Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lee said it will be effective Monday, May 16. She did not detail why she is leaving.

"I am grateful for your support throughout my tenure, and I am honored to have been part of your vision for our state," Lee wrote in the letter, in part. "I will continue to seek what's best for the citizens of Florida and will always be proud of what we accomplished together.

"Thank you for the opportunity to be part of your team, and I look forward to what the future holds."

Lee did not express what was ahead, however, multiple outlets, including Florida Politics, report she may eye a run for Congress. The Tampa Bay Times says she could become a candidate for Congressional District 15, which encompasses the Zephyrhills area.

The secretary of state in Florida oversees numerous agencies, including the Division of Corporations, Arts and Cultures and, perhaps most significantly, the Division of Elections. DeSantis praised Florida's frictionless handling of the 2020 presidential election, asking, "Why can't these states be more like Florida?"

But a month before the election, the state's voter registration website, RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov, crashed as the deadline for enrolling approached. The state's chief information officer blamed misconfigured computer servers for the meltdown. People were provided an additional seven hours the following day to enroll if needed.

"We are grateful to Secretary Lee for her service to the State of Florida," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said in a statement. "Over the past 20 years, Florida has become one of the best states in the nation at administering elections, and Secretary Lee built on that tradition. As Secretary of State, she helped ensure Florida had an efficient election in 2020, with accurate results.

"Further, during her tenure, the Department of State formed strong partnerships with federal agencies to make sure Florida received all possible federal resources that are available to prevent and respond to cyber threats on elections. We wish her the best of luck in all her future endeavors."