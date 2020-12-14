Florida Senate president tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida's Senate President Wilton Simpson has tested positive for COVID-19.
That's according to a letter Simpson sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday morning after being tested Sunday night.
Simpson, a Republican serving Citrus, Hernando and parts of Pasco County, will not be able to attend Monday's meeting of Presidential Electors in Florida.
"It was a great honor to be selected to serve our state in this historic capacity, and I was very much looking forward to casting my vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence," Simpson wrote.
Florida's 29 electors are set to cast the state's votes Monday afternoon for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Florida certified its election results on Nov. 13.
Monday is the day Electoral College members meet to cast their votes and formally choose Joe Biden as the next president and Kamala Harris as the next vice president.
- Pinellas County long-term care facility prepares for COVID-19 vaccines
- What to expect as Electoral College meets Monday to cast votes
- White House task force recommends stricter virus measures for Florida
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
- US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
- Gov. DeSantis announces distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter