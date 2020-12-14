Florida Senate president tests positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Wilton Simpson now has to skip Monday's meeting of Florida's Presidential Electors.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida's Senate President Wilton Simpson has tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to a letter Simpson sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday morning after being tested Sunday night.

Simpson, a Republican serving Citrus, Hernando and parts of Pasco County, will not be able to attend Monday's meeting of Presidential Electors in Florida.

"It was a great honor to be selected to serve our state in this historic capacity, and I was very much looking forward to casting my vote for President Trump and Vice President Pence," Simpson wrote.

Florida's 29 electors are set to cast the state's votes Monday afternoon for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Florida certified its election results on Nov. 13.

Monday is the day Electoral College members meet to cast their votes and formally choose Joe Biden as the next president and Kamala Harris as the next vice president.

