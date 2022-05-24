Why Florida's social media law ruling might go to the Supreme Court

After an appeals court ruled Florida's law is not constitutional, it's possible this law is headed to the Supreme Court.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A U.S. Appeals Court has blocked a Florida law that would ban social media sites from moderating political speech and even banning candidates.

A three-judge panel said it was an overreach for the state to tell the companies how to operate. Texas has a similar law and an appeals court found it was constitutional. This means the fight over speech on social media could be headed to the Supreme Court to decide.

For a sharper insight, we talked with two law professors--- one who focuses on First Amendment law at the University of California, Eugene Volokh, and the other, Eric Goldman, who teaches about intellectual property and technology at Santa Clara University.

They both agree the appeals court got it right on Florida's law and said media companies like Facebook and Twitter are more than what's considered common carriers just delivering a service like a phone company. They're more like newspapers, making editorial moves.

“Even the other provisions, one can argue even if they are content-neutral, go too far for example the requirement for a detailed explanation of why it is something was removed often is pretty difficult because often it's subjective,” Volokh said.

“When the state comes in and takes a look at the evidence whether to validate whether or not the disclosures are accurate it basically puts the state in the shoes of the editors and second-guesses their decisions,” Goldman said.

He added,” These laws are among the most important attempts at legislating the internet in the last quarter-century. We have to get these right. If we get these wrong, the internet will change in ways that I think none of us want.

