Florida sues Biden administration claiming immigration policy is illegal

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s lawsuit claims the federal immigration policy will cost the state millions of dollars and cause harm to Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden’s administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed an order prohibiting state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state.

DeSantis’ order authorizes the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to detain any aircraft, bus, or other vehicles within the State of Florida reasonably believed to be transporting illegal aliens to Florida from the Southwest Border.

The governor also ordered the agencies to gather information on the identities of any immigrants said to be arriving illegally in Florida from the Mexico border.

Moody and DeSantis held a news conference in southwest Florida in which both strongly condemned Biden on immigration and praised former President Donald Trump’s policies.

“President Biden is aiding and abetting criminal cartels,” Moody said.