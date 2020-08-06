Florida Supreme Court blocks assault weapon ban from ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is blocking an assault weapons ban from going to voters in 2022.
The ruling on Thursday says the ballot summary is deceptive because it doesn’t clearly state that a grandfathering clause applies to the owner, not the gun itself.
A group called Ban Assault Weapons Now sponsored the proposed constitutional amendment, inspired by the mass shooting at a Parkland high school that left 17 people dead.
It would have banned the possession of any semiautomatic rifle or shotgun capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition. It would have made an exception for anyone who already lawfully owned an assault weapon.
What other people are reading right now:
- Live coverage: George Floyd public viewing in Houston
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
- Photos could help police find those accused of breaking into Tampa stores during protest
- Former Florida Gator, NFL wide receiver Rechell shot, killed in Tampa
- Minneapolis City Council announces intent to disband police department
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responds to "8 Can't Wait" campaign
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter