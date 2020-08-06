x
Florida Supreme Court blocks assault weapon ban from ballot

The ruling said, in part, the ballot summary was deceptive.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is blocking an assault weapons ban from going to voters in 2022.

The ruling on Thursday says the ballot summary is deceptive because it doesn’t clearly state that a grandfathering clause applies to the owner, not the gun itself. 

A group called Ban Assault Weapons Now sponsored the proposed constitutional amendment, inspired by the mass shooting at a Parkland high school that left 17 people dead.

It would have banned the possession of any semiautomatic rifle or shotgun capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition. It would have made an exception for anyone who already lawfully owned an assault weapon. 

