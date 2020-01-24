TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court made a major decision Thursday about death sentences.

The court ruled that juries do not have to vote unanimously for a death sentence to be imposed. The ruling said the court “got it wrong” in 2016 when it required unanimous jury recommendations for death sentences.

The ruling came from a Polk County case where a death sentence was tossed out. Mark Anthony Poole was convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder, attempted murder, armed burglary and armed robbery.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, a jury recommended Poole be sentenced to death in 2011 by a vote of 11-1. However, the death sentence was vacated because of the Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling that a unanimous jury was needed to impose the death penalty.

