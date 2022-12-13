Toll road rebate bill gains traction during special session

Critics would like the bill to go further and help more people.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers wrestle with insurance reform in Tallahassee this week, everyone can agree it's going to take a while before we see any financial relief.

But another idea cruising its way through the special session has got traction and could save commuters hundreds of dollars as early as next year.

The toll road relief bill is bound to be a welcome idea, especially for those who frequently use local toll roads.

Under the proposed bill, which sailed through the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Monday, drivers with 35 toll road transactions or more during a month could see a 50% rebate.

“I believe the frequent computers could save up to $550 per year. And that’s real money,” said State Sen. Nick DiCeglie, a Pinellas County Republican.

The bill has had a lot of traction so far.

In fact, critics say if anything, they think maybe it doesn’t go far enough.

“I mean, I think about somebody who may be on dialysis. And three times a week I have to go on the highway. They’re not going to get 35 probably in their monthly number,” said State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Stuart. “And they’re not going to get the benefit. So, I’d like to see if there’s something we can do that can benefit a broader class.”

The savings apply to all toll roads and bridges.

Commuters also must use a Florida-based transponder like E-ZPass or SunPass. The savings applies to two-axle vehicles, which means most cars and light trucks.

So far, it would not include vehicles with three axles or more nor motorcycles.

If the bill passes as written, it will take effect next month with the rebate offer lasting a full year through the end of 2023 for those who meet the qualifications.

Supporters say the idea is really not meant to benefit visitors, big businesses or even casual toll road users.

It’s for people, they say, who live and work here: Floridians who could use some financial relief.