Judge: 'The voters didn’t crash the state’s website. It failed. It failed the people of Florida.'

A federal judge will rule Thursday on whether to extend the Florida voter registration deadline.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker is expected to rule Thursday on whether to grant a preliminary injunction to re-open and extend the voter registration deadline in Florida.

Several voter registration groups sued the Secretary of State and Gov. Ron DeSantis after the state’s online voter registration site went down for six hours on Monday in the final hours leading up to the midnight deadline.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Laurel Lee re-opened voter registration and extended it through 7 p.m. that night.

These groups arguing that was not enough time to reach the eligible voters impacted by the state’s failure.



They say people will be disenfranchised because they were trying to comply with the deadline and follow the rules but could not register because of the state’s failure.

Data provided to the court by the state show that there was an impact, according to a review by the Chief Judge. He said comparing numbers from the final days of registering online in 2018 to 2020, it appeared there was an impact from system failures as a little more than 21,000 fewer people registered. He said, “that would suggest: ‘Houston, we have a problem.’”



An attorney for Secretary Lee says the state acknowledged issues with the online voter registration system and implemented a remedy. They say during Tuesday’s extension, roughly 50,000 were able to register via the online registration system.

During Thursday morning’s hearing via phone, Chief Judge Walker dismissed Gov. DeSantis as being a party to the lawsuit and spent time questioning how to balance public interest and equities of the entire election process in Florida with that of the prospective voter.



“Historically, Florida hasn’t managed to count votes properly when there’s not a pandemic,” he said.

Judge Walker went on to ask how an extension would not be a source of confusion, drain and challenge given that there is a pandemic, a huge percentage of voting by mail and the fact that supervisors of elections’ resources are stretched.

The groups asking for the extension said that allowing eligible voters to submit voter registration applications through the online system would not be cumbersome to supervisors and pointed out that other states close registration much closer to Election Day.

Chief Judge Walker wrapped the proceedings by saying he will issue his order quickly and will allow for appeals. He asked the state one final question: why did they wait until lunchtime during Tuesday’s workday to announce an extension?

