TAMPA, Fla. -- Race, the economy, the environment and President Donald Trump were subjects of the first debate in Florida governor's race.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum squared off Sunday on CNN, clearly setting out their differences.

More: Where do Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis stand on the issues?

Related: CNN poll shows Andrew Gillum leading Ron DeSantis

Gillum criticized DeSantis for a comment he made that Florida voters wouldn't "monkey this up" by voting for the black mayor and implied DeSantis aligns himself with racists.

DeSantis said Gillum would hurt Florida's economy by raising taxes and hiking the minimum wage.

And on Trump, Gillum criticized the president, but said he would be happy to work with him to bring money to Florida for needed projects.

DeSantis replied, "That's just not the way it works," DeSantis said his close relationship with Trump is better suited to securing his help.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP