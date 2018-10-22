With just two weeks to go before the midterm election, some big political players are visiting Hillsborough County.

On the USF campus Monday, Democrats held a political rally for gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, Senator Bill Nelson, and other candidates.

The keynote speaker was none other than former vice president Joe Biden.

RELATED STORY: Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis: Race, economy and Trump among top Florida debate issues

Hundreds chanted “Bring it home” as they lined-up for the rally outside the USF Rec Center and then packed inside for more than to three hours.

“It’s great to be back in Florida,” said Biden, who was headlining the event.

Biden called the upcoming election the most important in our lifetime and a referendum on Donald Trump.

“Don’t tell me things can’t change. Don’t tell me this man can’t be elected,” Biden said gesturing toward Gillum. “Don’t tell me that will not happen. Don’t tell me!”

Nelson touted his environmental record as he addressed the crowd. He also talked about health care and the risks to entitlements like social security. The election. he said, is about trust and integrity.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“We need leaders who know right from wrong,” said Nelson.

Gillum, addressing many of his comments to USF students, said the vote was about their future. He never once mentioned his opponent Ron DeSantis by name.

But who they elect, Gillum said, matters.

“I want you to start a business. I want you to start a non-profit. I want you to follow your dreams until it feels like a dream,” Gillum told the students, “And I want you to be able to do that right here in the great state of Florida.”

Outside, a handful of demonstrators protested what they called a socialist agenda.

“I just saw Gillum said we need to replace ICE,” said a man named Jeffery wearing a MAGA hat. “And I don’t agree with that.”

But those who came to hear the old and new voices of Florida’s Democratic Party say the rally left them feeling energized.

“I’m totally inspired, motivated,” said Gillum supporter Debbie Anderson. “I’m all fired up.”

“Just bring the country back together,” said Devonte May, “All the rhetoric going on. People are really tired of it.”

After the Tampa rally, Biden, Gillum, and Senator Nelson were all headed to Jacksonville. On Tuesday, the former vice president was planning another campaign stop in Orlando with Senator Nelson and several other Democratic candidates.

Some see Biden’s campaign stops as a gauge, perhaps, of the energy he brings to the Democratic ticket as he weighs a potential run for president in 2020.

Monday’s rally also coincided with the first day of early voting in Hillsborough County.

This year, the supervisor of elections added a new precinct on the USF campus right next door to where the rally was taking place, and candidates urged many of those attending to take the opportunity to vote right after the event.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP