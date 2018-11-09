Among those taking part in a 9/11 ceremony in Palm Harbor Tuesday was Congressman Ron DeSantis.

The representative says he resigned abruptly Monday to concentrate on his campaign for Florida Governor.

MORE: Rep. Ron DeSantis resigns from Congress amid run for Florida governor

After the ceremony, DeSantis offered more detail about that decision, and offered a limited reaction to the latest racism allegation facing his campaign.

MORE: Critics accuse Ron DeSantis of racism after suggesting electing Andrew Gillum would 'monkey this up'

An Iraqi war veteran, Representative DeSantis urged those remembering 9/11 victims to also honor those who’ve sacrificed in the conflicts that followed.

“Our folks performed admirably and heroically. And they accomplished the tasks they were given, whether it was in Afghanistan or whether it was in Iraq,” said DeSantis. “And so, those who were killed in action and both of those theaters, we need to remember those who were wounded in action. Not just physical wounds but the emotional trauma that comes from being in war.”

After his speech, DeSantis took some time to meet with his supporters.

We also asked him about his decision the previous day to abruptly resign, giving up his congressional seat to concentrate full-time on his campaign for Florida’s governor.

“Once I won the primary and started seeing what it is going to take to win, not just the election, but then set up a transition afterwards, and I looked at the amount of days that I would need to be in session, I didn’t think there was any way that I could do both,” said DeSantis. “And I was very uncomfortable doing what some people do - just showing up and getting a paycheck.”

The Congressman was more hesitant, however, to talk about the latest allegations of racism that have dogged his campaign early on.

Most recently, there have been reports that DeSantis attended and or spoke four times at the David Horowitz Freedom Center conference, which has been described as a right-wing gathering which DeSantis said he admired. He can be seen on video praising the group as telling the truth and standing up for - in his words – “the right thing”.

When pressed for reaction, DeSantis was quick to dismiss the reports.

“It was a total hit job,” he said before closing the car door. “Fake news.”

DeSantis may have a chance to refocus his campaign now that he’s resigned from his congressional seat, giving him more opportunities to connect with his supporters in Florida.

