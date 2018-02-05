TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida appeals court has temporarily blocked a Tampa man from growing his own medical marijuana.

The state's 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday sided with the Department of Health and granted a stay on Leon County Judge Karen Gievers' ruling that entitled Joseph Redner to grow and use marijuana for juicing.

The 77-year-old Redner is in remission for lung cancer. The April 11 ruling applied only to Redner but could have opened the door for others who have said the state should allow whole-plant use.

More: Legal fight for Floridians to grow marijuana moves forward

The court will review Gievers' ruling, which also said that the state continues to be non-compliant in the implementation of Amendment 2. The amendment, which passed in 2016, legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.