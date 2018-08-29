ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In a way, it’s the election many voters wanted in 2016.

Andrew Gillum versus Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race for Florida governor is basically a proxy version of Bernie Sanders versus Donald Trump.

DeSantis has run on a very Trumpian platform embracing his endorsement from the president and echoing many of his talking points, such as support for the border wall, opposing sanctuary cities, and attacking the FBI and the Robert Mueller investigation.

Gillum, like Sanders, campaigned on a platform of Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage and fighting climate change.

And, just like any proxy war, expect big-time influence from entities outside of the state. Florida is considered one of the most important battlegrounds in the country and the money will be pouring in on both sides.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP