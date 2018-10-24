DAVIE, Fla. – The second and final gubernatorial debate between Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum is Wednesday night.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. ET at Broward College.

In Brevard County, viewers can watch the debate on the NBC affiliate WESH, or online at wpbf.com.

Todd McDermott of WPBF 25 News, which covers the West Palm Beach area, will be the moderator. USA TODAY editor Isadora Rangel and Sun-Sentinel political writer Anthony Man are the other panelists.

The midterm election is set for Nov. 6.

