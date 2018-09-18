The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will provide another $4 million in grant funding to help parts of the state affected by red tide.

The announcement, made Tuesday by Gov. Rick Scott's Office, brings the total amount of blue-green algae and red tide-related grant funding to $13 million.

DEP will give $1.3 million to Pinellas County and another $400,000 to Sarasota County.

In August, Gov. Scott declared a state of emergency due to red tide.

