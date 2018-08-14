Florida House candidate Melissa Howard apologized Monday for falsely claiming to have obtained a degree from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio -- but she vowed not to quit the race.

According to media partner WWSB, Howard posted the following statement to Facebook.

"I would like to apologize to my family and my supporters for this situation," Howard wrote. "It was not my intent to deceive or mislead anyone. I made a mistake in saying that I completed my degree. What I did was wrong and set a bad example for someone seeking public service. I am staying in the race and intend to win and lead by example from now on."

Howard's campaign Facebook page was no longer visible Monday night. But, multiple news outlets obtained screenshots of the apologetic post.

In an effort to clear her name, Howard had previously gone so far as to post a photo of a diploma. But, as 10News reported over the weekend, MU said the diploma did not appear to be real, and staff had no record of Howard obtaining a degree -- although she was once enrolled at the school.

The story was first reported by the website Florida News Online.

Howard is running against Sarasota attorney Tommy Gregory in the Republican primary for District 73, which covers eastern Manatee County and a portion of eastern Sarasota County.

