CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A little "bird" joined the group shot with U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz while he visited a middle school.

The Florida Republican shared the picture on his Facebook page Tuesday, showing a lively bunch at Shoal River Middle School. A lot of students made funny faces, waved their hands and flashed a "peace" sign or two.

One girl's finger stood out from the rest.

A woman claiming to be the girl's mother apologized:

"As the mother of the little girl very disrespectfully flipping the 'bird', I will be dealing with her at home tonight! I absolutely have raised her better than this, and I promise this will NEVER happen again! I have been dealing with her wanting to 'fit in' and I promise you, I am livid," Angela Marie wrote.

"Political views aside, this is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gaetz, I apologize on behalf of my daughter. I am very sorry this occurred."

Gaetz, who is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, said it's no big deal:

"Her congressman has also had an occasional lapse of judgement as a middle schooler. Teaching moments like this are a good thing. I had a lovely time with the students."

