TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's next governor and not Gov. Rick Scott will get to pick three new justices to the state Supreme Court.

In a major rebuke to Scott, the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the Republican governor exceeded his authority when he started the process to find replacements for the three justices.

Age limits are forcing three justices to retire on the day Scott is scheduled to leave the governor's office. Scott last month asked a nominating commission to start accepting applications. He also said he would try to reach an agreement on the picks with the next governor.

The League of Women Voters and Common Cause sued to block the move.

In a one-page ruling, the court said that whoever is elected in November has the "sole authority" to name the new justices.

