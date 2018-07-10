ORLANDO, Fla. -- When President Donald Trump visits Florida on Monday, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis -- who he endorsed -- will not join him. But, there's a good reason for that.

Trump will deliver a speech at the Orange County Convention Center, as part of the yearly convention for the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Trump is expected to speak about border security and other issues that are relevant to law enforcement.

Since he will be attending in an official presidential capacity, as opposed to a political campaign capacity, Trump will not be accompanied by the GOP candidate in the tight governor's race.

By law, President Trump would be on the hook for a prorated amount of the travel costs if he were coming to campaign. But, since he's coming as part of his day job, the government will foot the bill.

The president, like several of his predecessors, has already been criticized for blurring the lines between campaign and presidential visits during previous trips. Former President Barack Obama faced similar criticism from the New York Times in 2012.

DeSantis' campaign says a separate political visit from President Trump is in the works, according to CBS Miami.

