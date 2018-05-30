ORLANDO, Fla. – The fight to give patients the right to smoke medical marijuana in Florida could make it to the state Supreme Court.

Attorney John Morgan, who led the efforts to pass a medical marijuana constitutional amendment in Florida two years ago, is calling on Gov. Rick Scott to drop the state's appeal allowing cannabis to be smoked.

The appeal follows a May 25 ruling by Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers that struck down the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana for being unconstitutional.

The state wasted no time filing an appeal. But Morgan said on Tuesday that Scott should direct the state's Department of Health to drop the appeal that is currently in the state's 1st District Court of Appeal.

So far, the governor's office has not commented one way or the other.

A message for @FLGovScott, enough is enough drop YOUR #MedicalMarijuana appeal. Do it for the PEOPLE!



I'm urging you all to contact Governor Scott's office directly at 850-488-7146, message him at https://t.co/4PAFGCTyWV, tweet him @FLGovScott and tell him to drop HIS appeal!

Morgan says the appeal is keeping patients, like his client Cathy Jordan, from being able to use medical marijuana in the best way that works for them.

Jordan, who lives in Manatee County, has had ALS since the 1980s and says medical pot in any other forms—like edibles or oils, which are permitted by the state—hurt her more than they help.

State lawmakers banned smoking medical marijuana citing health concerns after voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 allowing the use of medical marijuana.

Morgan argues that because the amendment's language only mentions not smoking in public, users should be allowed to smoke in private.

"This is as clear a day situation as ever we've seen,” Morgan said on Tuesday. “The people of Florida overwhelmingly—it wasn't 50 percent, it wasn't 60 percent, it wasn't even 70 percent, it was 72 percent—want this.”

Morgan is urging Floridians to call, email or post on social media to get Scott’s attention.

If the governor doesn't act fast, Morgan told reporters he’s ready to take this case to the state Supreme Court.

Some dispensaries across the state, like Truleive, have said they're ready to start offering smokable products if and when the state allows it, reports Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG.

But for now, an appeal by the state means the judge's ruling is on hold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

