MARION COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a woman and accused her of child neglect after they found several children wandering around the neighborhood covered in lice and sores.

They arrested Sara Nicole Resko, 30, on Tuesday afternoon after a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found wandering in the road in the Porter Shores neighborhood. Deputies said the one child was not clothed from the waist down and that both children were covered with lice and open sores.

While they were trying to figure out where the children came from, deputies said they saw more children riding bicycles on the road and found out they were siblings of the two younger children.

Deputies said the children -- ages 6, 8, 9 and 13 -- told them Resko had left them at the home while she was working.

When deputies went into the home, they said there was no running water, food or electricity. They said the floor was covered in dog feces and there were flies everywhere. They also said the children were sleeping on mattresses on the floor with no sheets.

Deputies said all six children had open sores and lice on them.

After staying at the scene for more than an hour, deputies said Resko arrived back home and told them she had been gone for a few minutes. Deputies said she changed her story once they told her how long they'd been there.

Deputies found two previous incidents where Resko's children had been left unsupervised. They said The Department of Children and Families had responded to an incident on Feb. 2 and told Resko that the 13-year-old was not allowed to babysit the other children anymore.

Resko was arrested and charged with six counts of child neglect and remains in the Marion County Jail on $12,000 bond.

Deputies said DCF responded and took custody of the six children.

