TAMPA, Fla. -- A White House visitor might be coming to Tampa Bay soon. We're talking about President Donald Trump, of course.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Trump on Saturday spoke briefly to the crowd of Hillsborough County Republicans during their annual fundraising event, the Lincoln Day Dinner.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was on the phone with the president, held it up to the mic:

"I'll be there fairly soon. We'll hold a special event there in the near future … We'll be in Tampa very soon," said Trump, according to the Times.

Speaking of Bondi, who was listed as the event's "master of ceremonies," Trump said: "Pam is fantastic."

