President Trump will be in Orlando on Monday to address a gathering of police chiefs.

WKMG reports Trump will speak at the Orange County Convention Center to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference.

The White House announced the visit Wednesday.

For more, read the WKMG report.

RELATED: Trump wraps up Tampa visit with hearty endorsement in state's gubernatorial primary

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP