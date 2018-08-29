TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's governor's race will largely be a referendum on President Donald Trump.

The president's pick faces off against a young, black mayor who stunned a crowded Democratic field by reaching out to the far left.

The race between U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will be unlike any Florida has seen. They defied old-school political thinking and won in an era where Trump inspires both sides of the political spectrum in different ways.

DeSantis came from behind to beat Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, who campaigned longer, raised more money and built party establishment support.

Gillum, who could become the state's first black governor, upset a field that included former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, who was hoping to win the office once held by her father, Bob Graham.

