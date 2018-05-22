Publix shoppers have taken to social media over the grocery store chain’s donations to Republican governor candidate Adam Putnam.

Shoppers began using #BoycottPublix and #TweetTheReceipt on social media – mainly Twitter – when the Tampa Bay Times reported Publix gave $670,000 to Putnam’s political campaign over the last three years.

People have started posting pictures of their receipts from places other than Publix using the hashtags.

In the past, Putnam has called himself a “proud NRA sellout.”

Left-leaning groups like Indivisible Tallahassee and First Coast Progressive Women are circulating a flyer to boycott the popular grocery chain this holiday weekend.

Publix has posted it considers several factors when supporting a candidate, making a point to say it’s never donated money to the National Rifle Association.

Putnam, like Publix, is a product of Polk County. It’s one of the reasons the Lakeland-based chain said it supported him, calling Putnam the hometown candidate whom they’ve supported since his run for state House in 1996.

It certainly wouldn't be the first boycott against the grocer.

The family that founded the chain faced backlash for supporting groups fighting against medical marijuana legalization in the state back in 2016.

Earlier this month, Putnam announced he's running for governor. The candidate filing deadline for the race is June 22.

Florida's primary elections are held on Aug. 28. The state's gubernatorial election is set for Nov. 6.

