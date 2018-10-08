TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Lawmakers in the Sunshine State voted against holding a special session on the state’s “stand your ground law.”

The votes of Republican lawmakers made it near impossible for state Democrats to force a special session.

Not one lawmaker in the Senate crossed party lines when it came to vote in favor for or against holding a special session.

2018 FL Senate Members Polls Returned on Scribd

Things were a little different, but not too much, in the House of Representatives. Two Democrats crossed party lines to vote against holding the special session, and one member of the GOP voted yes.

2018 FL House Members Polls on Scribd

This was an easy poll for some lawmakers to stay out of if they didn’t want to have their vote on record.

In the House 91 of the 177 legislatures voted, and 34 of the 39 Senators voted.

