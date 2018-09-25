September 25th was national voter registration day, and around the Tampa Bay area, there was no shortage of places for people to do just that – register.

Paris Blyden was registering to vote at USF.

In doing so, she joined a growing block of young people vowing to shape the upcoming midterm election.

“You can’t just have to believe, and not have action behind it,” said Blyden. “So, if you think something, do something about it.”

College-aged voters face a geographical challenge. They come from all over. So, unless they intend to travel back to their hometowns to cast a ballot, they have to either mail it to the district where they’re registered or change their address to vote locally.

Deidra Rogers, with Nexgen Florida, was encouraging young voters to make those changes in addition to helping students and others register.

“Yes, you might be from XYZ state or city, but you’re going to be at USF for the next four years and there is our 2020 election coming up there, are these elections that are coming up right now,” said Rogers. “And you want to be able to affect change in your own backyard in your community.”

For students who register to vote in Hillsborough County, the supervisor of elections office is making it easier this year for them to cast that ballot early by setting up an early voting precinct on campus at the USF Sundome.

“We are close to student housing. We are right there with one of the largest parking lots for the staff, faculty, and computers that are coming on campus there,” said Hillsborough Elections Supervisor Craig Latimer.

With organized registration efforts and more convenient polling places, political watchers say young people might finally have the influence their sheer numbers suggest they should have.

“What we have witnessed in Florida is the rise of the young voter,” said 10News political contributor Susan MacManus. “We’ve seen it coming for a long time, but we know that boomers are now outnumbered by millennials.”

October 9th is the deadline for Florida voters to register for the Nov. 6th midterm election.

For many newly registered voters, it’s a privilege they vow not to squander.

“I promise to make change, and hope that our generation lives up to the expectations,” said Brent Estrella, registering to vote for the first time.

“You only get one chance to do that which is in November,” added classmate Deveney Marshall. “So, make it worth something.”

