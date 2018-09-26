LARGO, Fla. – A new law designed to give judges more latitude in punishing people convicted of animal cruelty will take effect Monday, Oct. 1.

Under the new law, judges will have more power to stop animal abusers­­­ from owning more animals or even having contact with them in the future.

“I think it's going to be really helpful because it gives additional protection to the community and the animals where that person is living because many of these folks are habitual offenders, and once they finish whatever is going on with one conviction, they may go out and get another dog or another cat and continue down the same road,” said Doug Brightwell, director of Pinellas County Animal Services.

“Ponce’s Law” was inspired by a puppy whose owner beat him to death in Volusia County.

It takes effect as a Lutz woman faces charges for dousing two dogs with gasoline and setting her house on fire amid a separation dispute with her husband.

