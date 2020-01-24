TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida’s unemployment rate has dropped to a record low.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.0 percent in December. That rate is lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent.

DeSantis said the labor force also continued to grow with 220,000 Floridians entering the workforce over the year.

Florida businesses created 198,200 private-sector jobs over the year and the state’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.5 percent continues to outpace the national job growth rate of 1.5 percent.

“My administration continues to pursue bold priorities for Florida, and our efforts to diversify the economy are yielding results,” said Governor DeSantis. “I remain laser focused on ensuring Florida is offering a world-class pool of talent to businesses and investing in our students and educators. We continue to prioritize the protection of our natural resources and water quality while also continuously searching for ways to support new and innovative industries which are helping to produce historically low unemployment in our state.”

In December, Florida's job postings showed 284,263 openings.

