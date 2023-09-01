Fulton County grand jury ends its Trump, 2020 election investigation, court documents show

Now, the judge will determine if the report is public. DA Fani Willis could pursue criminal charges

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury tasked with investigating possible criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 Presidential election has completed its report and is dissolved, according to court documents filed Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was tasked with overseeing the jury, wrote in the order that a majority of county superior court judges agreed the jury completed its work. They voted to dissolve the jury.

"The Court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this important matter. It was no small sacrifice to serve," McBurney wrote.

McBurney ordered a hearing will take place Jan. 24 where the Fulton County District Attorney's office, members of the media and other involved parties will make arguments about whether the final report should be made public.

State law allows the special purpose grand jury to recommend publication of the report, and judge overseeing the proceedings "shall order the publication as recommended."

Case law could allow McBurney to redact portions or seal the entire thing.

The scope of the grand jury's investigation is broad. The order that created the grand jury states that it has the authority to investigate "authorized to investigate any and all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia" tied to the 2020 Presidential election.

Fulton County Superior Court judges voted in January 2022 to impanel the grand jury at District Attorney Fani Willis' request. It began its work in May 2022.

Several key figures including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, former White House Chief of State Mark Meadows, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rudy Giuliani testified before the body.

The final report, called a presentment, is expected to include a summary of the grand jury's findings. It could also include recommendations on whether criminal charges should be pursued. The decision to prosecute rests with Willis and her office.

Willis would need to present the case to a separate, regular grand jury for indictments to be issued. Special purpose grand juries don't have the power to indict.

The District Attorney's Office told 11Alive that it is reviewing the order and did not provide a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.