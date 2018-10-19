In his first big campaign event since Hurricane Michael, Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum held a town hall meeting in St. Petersburg Friday.

More than 300 people packed into an auditorium at St. Petersburg Community College.

Gillum talked about the resiliency of Floridians rebuilding after hurricane Michael, including Tallahassee where Gillum is mayor.

Town Hall event about to start with Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum in St. Petersburg. With less than 3 weeks to go before the election Polls show Gillum and his opponent Ron DeSantis are in a dead heat. Posted by Eric Glasser on Friday, October 19, 2018

While he was helping to rebuild, Gillum says his opponent Ron DeSantis was launching a dishonest ad campaign labeling Gillum corrupt.

“My opponent made clear that as I went back to do my job as mayor of the city of Tallahassee, he decided to go to the gutter, and to double down in the gutter,” said Gillum.

Gillum spent most of the time talking about his platform, which includes expanding Medicaid, universal healthcare, a $15 minimum wage and increased salaries for teachers to train and retain a smarter workforce in Florida.

Gillum says a lot of his ideas would be paid for with a billion-dollar tax increase on the largest 3% of corporations. He says his opponent has been dishonest by trying to scare people into believing the increase would apply to individuals and small businesses. Gillum says that’s not true.

“Not a single individual will pay more under a Gillum administration than they pay right now under the Scott administration.,” said Gillum. “Not a single small business will pay a dollar more than what they pay right now.”

During questions from the crowd, Gillum was asked about crime and gun control.

His plan, he said, focuses on cost-effective mentoring programs which have worked well at reducing recidivism in Tallahassee.

But Gillum also called for what he calls common sense measures like background checks, taking guns away from those convicted of domestic violence, and banning assault style weapons.

“If you want to shoot a gun that can fire-off 60 bullets in 60 seconds you should join the military,” he said, “Those guns have no place in our everyday streets.”

Gillum also touted an environmental plan based on science, accusing his opponent Ron DeSantis of being an “election-year environmentalist” whose record told a different story.

But what brought the crowd to its feet was something Gillum said about his upcoming debate with Ron DeSantis.

Gillum has been interviewed by the FBI as part of a corruption investigation. And although he says he’s been informed he’s not a target, he told the crowd he fully expects DeSantis to call him a corrupt, radical socialist when the two meet this Sunday.

Gillum assured supporters he would try to take the high road, but wasn’t afraid to get into it.

“If I have to go there. I’m going to go there. All right? I will go there,” he said as the crowd rose in applause.

With the latest polls showing the race is a dead heat, those debates could be game changer.

The first takes place this Sunday, with another next week in South Florida.

Gillum's opponent, Ron DeSantis spent the day in the north Florida and in the Jacksonville area. His campaign says DeSantis had a number of campaign stops and meetings.

