WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Divine inter-election?

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, told the Christian Broadcast Network she believes God "wanted Donald Trump to become president."

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president, and that's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about," she said, according to CBS News.

According to Pew Research, in 2016, white "born again" voters overwhelmingly voted for Trump over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

