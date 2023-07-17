$20 gift cards and tickets to see Messi: GOP hopefuls are giving prizes to try and get on debate stage

Here's a look at the fundraising hauls for GOP presidential hopefuls, and what some are doing to boost their donor numbers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — $20 gift cards, tickets to see Lionel Messi play his first game for Inter Miami and the MLS, these are just two things being offered in exchange for campaign donations as GOP presidential hopefuls try to land on the debate stage next month. Right now, one requirement of doing is reaching 40,000 individual donors.

It’s legal under campaign finance law to offer these things, according to experts we asked, but it also shows how important these candidates think participating in the debate will be, even if frontrunner and former President Donald Trump hasn’t committed to attending.

Campaign cash is once again under the spotlight as the latest FEC filing deadline just passed. For the most part, the money mirrored the polling.

In Q2 (April-June), Trump’s joint campaign raised $35 million dollars. In second, Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis, who raised $20.1 million in the same period after launching his presidential campaign in late May.

Though DeSantis’ campaign raised the most money of any candidate’s principal campaign (Trump’s principal raised $17.7 million), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was in third with more than $11 million, $10 million of which is his own money.

But DeSantis' campaign has also spent the most money -- about $8 million -- in the short time frame, the cash burn caused them to cut an estimated 10 staffers because of expenses.

Moving forward, Trump has the most money at $22.5 million left to spend, also known as “cash on hand." Sen. Tim Scott has the second most with $21.1 million, a lot left over from his Senate bid.

Those three candidates, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie are all expected to have reached the 40,000-donor threshold to participate in the first Republican debate.

We're on pace to give out more than 20,000 Biden Economic Relief Cards over the first 48 hours. Americans know a good deal when they see one! Head over to https://t.co/CxdDZJDYuA to donate $1 and get your $20 relief card before we run out! pic.twitter.com/Xyzk1Q4HsW — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) July 12, 2023

Burgum is offering $20 gift cards to folks who donate a dollar, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is raffling off front-row tickets to Lionel Messi’s first game in Miami for those who do the same.

YES! I’m giving away two FRONT-ROW tickets to Lionel Messi’s first game at Inter Miami.



I’m asking people to Venmo $1, to @ Suarez2024 to get me on the debate stage so that I can continue to talk about the greatness of my city, and as a means of projecting American prosperity… pic.twitter.com/jBEqugfD3X — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 17, 2023

Others like former Vice President Mike Pence are preaching patience, “I just announced a month ago, give me some time,” he told reporters in Iowa.