Gov. DeSantis confirms 2nd year of $1K bonuses for first responders, police officers

The bonuses are part of the push to enhance workforce recruitment and retention, according to the Florida governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Last week Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Freedom First Budget for the state of Florida, totaling $109.9 billion.

Among the measures in the budget includes investments in education, the environment and funding for first responders and police officers. First responders will receive for a second time $1,000 bonus payments through $125 million of funding.

In addition, a Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program will include signing bonuses of $5,000 for new recruits and out-of-state officers who join Florida police departments, sheriff's offices and state law enforcement agencies.

Officers who relocate to Florida will receive $1,000 toward the recertification process. In addition, the state will provide adoption benefits for law enforcement officers who adopt a child within the child welfare system. Law enforcement officers will receive $10,000 for adopting a child and $25,000 for adopting a child with special needs.

In addition to first responders, Florida law enforcement officers "who put their lives on the line every day" will also receive a pay raise.

Through the budget, state sworn law enforcement officers will receive a pay increase of five percent or an increase to $50,000, whichever is greater. This is in addition to the 5.38% pay raise for all state employees.

Correctional and probation officers at the Florida Department of Corrections will receive an increased minimum base pay to $20 per hour and increases for other positions within the FDOC based on years of service.